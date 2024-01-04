SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after acquiring an additional 617,369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

