SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,655 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $63.35 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $67.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.