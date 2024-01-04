SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $80.92 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $83.64. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

