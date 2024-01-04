SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY stock opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

