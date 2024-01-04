SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,229 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.30% of QuinStreet worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $92,456.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,961.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,010 shares of company stock worth $996,822. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QNST has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ QNST opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $123.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

