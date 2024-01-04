SVB Wealth LLC Has $910,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

