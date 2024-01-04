SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,409.27 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,056.77 and a 1 year high of $3,580.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,207.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,053.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,465.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

