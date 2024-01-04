SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 77,932 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,932 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NU by 24.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in NU by 75.0% during the third quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,082,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 463,781 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of NU by 100.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter worth about $2,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. New Street Research lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

NYSE NU opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 101.14 and a beta of 0.93. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

