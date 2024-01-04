SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $95.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

