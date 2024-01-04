SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,359 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 18,642 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

