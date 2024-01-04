SVB Wealth LLC Sells 145 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HCA opened at $272.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.48.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

