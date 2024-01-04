SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,561 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 69,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $121.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

