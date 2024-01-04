SVB Wealth LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BP by 2,828.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.10.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.33%.

About BP

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.