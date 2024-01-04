SVB Wealth LLC Sells 421 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $599,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 56,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $230,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVB opened at $183.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.46%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.19.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

