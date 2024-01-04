SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.
ASML Price Performance
NASDAQ:ASML opened at $703.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $561.06 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $690.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
ASML Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
