Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.11.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sweetgreen
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Sweetgreen by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,102,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,690,000 after buying an additional 3,857,115 shares during the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at $12,352,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after buying an additional 1,565,700 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,638,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Sweetgreen by 421.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 1,020,265 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sweetgreen Trading Down 7.5 %
NYSE:SG opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.85. Sweetgreen has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.
Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $153.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.94 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sweetgreen Company Profile
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sweetgreen
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.