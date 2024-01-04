Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.