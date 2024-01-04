Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNDX. Mizuho assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.08. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

