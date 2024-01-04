T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $14,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

