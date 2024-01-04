T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Short Interest Update

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 116,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T Stamp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDAI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T Stamp by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 54,559 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in T Stamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T Stamp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. 5.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T Stamp Price Performance

T Stamp stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. T Stamp has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

