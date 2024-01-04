Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $481,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,991,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,394,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $126,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,207 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,010,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,249,047 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $150,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,808 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

