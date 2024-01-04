Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 806.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 68,939 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 47,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $87.76 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.