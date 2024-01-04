Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $138.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.68. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

