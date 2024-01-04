TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $109.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,599,780.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,599,780.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock valued at $115,689,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after acquiring an additional 307,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,008,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,159,000 after acquiring an additional 193,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after acquiring an additional 199,876 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,496,000 after acquiring an additional 34,186 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average is $98.53. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

