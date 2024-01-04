Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,005 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 134.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE GLW opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.