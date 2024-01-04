Tectonic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $815,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $5,466,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI opened at $1,500.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,500.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,340.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $818.01 and a twelve month high of $1,660.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

