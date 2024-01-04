Tectonic Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in CBRE Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in CBRE Group by 73.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $89.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average is $80.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.