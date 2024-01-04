Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 817.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $33.92 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

