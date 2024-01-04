Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Teradyne worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4,404.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,584,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,452,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

Teradyne Trading Down 2.9 %

TER opened at $101.75 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.98.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.