TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.93. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 9,474,432 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WULF. Compass Point began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Canada reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 158.25% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WULF. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 202.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 17,705.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

