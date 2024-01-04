Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $238.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.15. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

