Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.05.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $116.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.30. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $124.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,300. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

