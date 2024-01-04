Textron (NYSE:TXT) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $98.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Textron has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $81.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. Textron’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Textron by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

