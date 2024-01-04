Textron (NYSE:TXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.57

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.57 and last traded at $81.55, with a volume of 395903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Get Textron alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TXT

Textron Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 57.7% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 60,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 21.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 36.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146,055 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.