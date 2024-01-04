The First Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNLC opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. First Bancorp has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $311.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.85 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

