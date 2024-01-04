The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.4% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.2% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 67,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $338.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.76. The firm has a market cap of $336.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

