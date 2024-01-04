The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,467,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,107,000 after acquiring an additional 135,890 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 70.7% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.49.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $151.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $169.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

