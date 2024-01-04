Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -45.40, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $11.81.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Thoughtworks

In related news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 662.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

