Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

Titan Pharmaceuticals’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 9th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TTNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,021.31% and a negative return on equity of 302.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

