TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $34.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPG. TheStreet raised TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of TPG opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. TPG has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $44.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $321.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.03 million. TPG had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,745.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $89,216,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter worth about $55,992,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TPG by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

