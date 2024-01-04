Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Receives $7.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Tremor International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Tremor International stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $350.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.92. Tremor International has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Tremor International had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $80.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tremor International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Tremor International by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,002,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 263,923 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tremor International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 813,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 317,620 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in Tremor International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tremor International by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

