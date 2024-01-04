U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.65. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

