U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.65. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Energy
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.