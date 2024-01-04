UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Now Covered by William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

UiPath Price Performance

PATH stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,414,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 756,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,671,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 495,000 shares of company stock worth $10,607,850. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,577 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,027,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in UiPath by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

