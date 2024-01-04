United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Report on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

UNFI opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.