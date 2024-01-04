United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $547.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.30. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $585.50.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.08.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

