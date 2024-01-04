UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $66,217,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

UNH stock opened at $542.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $536.25 and a 200-day moving average of $510.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

