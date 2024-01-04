Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Upbound Group has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $979.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.46 million. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 0.22%. Analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,278.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upbound Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

