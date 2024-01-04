US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.94

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.89, with a volume of 334490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Get US Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on US Foods

US Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in US Foods by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.