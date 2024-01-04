Uxin Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 16th (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, January 16th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 16th.

Uxin Stock Performance

Shares of UXIN stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. Uxin has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.92.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Uxin will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uxin

Uxin Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Uxin by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 123,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Uxin by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204,822 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 233,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 68,648 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Uxin by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 41,449 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

