Uxin Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 16th (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, January 16th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 16th.
Uxin Stock Performance
Shares of UXIN stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. Uxin has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.92.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Uxin will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uxin
Uxin Company Profile
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Uxin
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.