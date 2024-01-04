Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $133.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

